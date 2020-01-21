Geneva S. Schmielau
Geneva S. Schmielau, age 92, of McClelland, Iowa, passed away January 18, 2020, at Risen Son Nursing Home.
Geneva was born April 1, 1927, during a blizzard in Dumfries, rural Council Bluffs, to the late Herman and Wilhelmina (Koenig) Franke. She married John G. "Jack" Schmielau on November 6, 1949. They were blessed with 4 children, Craig, Colleen, Curt and Clint. Geneva was a farm wife and a member of the Lutheran Faith.
In addition to her parents, Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 1994; daughter-in-law, Susan Schmielau in 1998; grandsons, Ronald Schmielau in 2003, Michael Schmielau in 2005 and six siblings. Geneva is survived by her children, Craig (Mary) Schmielau, of Underwood, Iowa, Colleen (Tommy) Sutherlin, of Elkhorn, Iowa, Curt (Patricia) Schmielau, of Persia, Iowa, Clint (Danelle) Schmielau, of Treynor, Iowa; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her 4 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be at Ridgewood Cemetery with a lunch following at the McClelland Hall. The family will direct memorial contributions.
