Russell V. Schmitz
Russell V. Schmitz, age 76, passed away September 6, 2019.
He was born in Harlan, Iowa, on August 17, 1943, to the late Nick and Sally (Pauley) Schmitz. Russ graduated from St. Boniface High School with the class of 1962 and then attended barber college in Sioux City, Iowa. He owned and operated Russ's Barber Shop for 42 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Grace Schmitz.
Russ is survived by his companion of 22 years, Renee Davis; children, Wendy Schmitz-Johnson (Paul), Lori McKinlay (Patrick), Jeff Schmitz (Mary Jo), Cristine Craven (Timothy), Jody Langley (Matthew), Jerry Schmitz (Carrie), Jenny Schmitz; brothers, Larry Schmitz (Vic), Marvin Schmitz (Joan), Cletus Schmitz (Janice), Roger Schmitz (Judy), Jim Schmitz (Vic), Norman Schmitz (Gloria); sisters, Velma Arkfeld (Bruce), Nancy DeRuby (Tom), Linda Bender (Jim), Doris Schmitz (Lenny); 17 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is 1:30 p.m., on Monday, at the funeral home. Inurnment is in the St. Boniface Catholic Church Cemetery, in Westphalia, Iowa.
