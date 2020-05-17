Kathryn Waunita Schnepel, age 95, passed away May 9, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1924, to the late Arthur and Maude (Mass) Miller, in Silver City, Iowa. In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Schnepel. She is survived by her son, Mark Peterson. Per Kathryn's wishes, she has been cremated and will be interred in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, in Treynor, Iowa.

