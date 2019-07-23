Ronald Reynold Schnitker
Ronald Schnitker, age 76, of Minden, Iowa, passed away July 21, 2019, at Specialty Care in Atlantic, Iowa.
Ron was born June 17, 1943, in Council Bluffs to the late Reynold and Dorothy (Boege) Schnitker and graduated from Avoca High School in 1962. Ron served in the National Guards and worked for City of Minden for 10 years and Giant Manufacturing for 12 years as a Machinist/Maintenance. He was a volunteer for the Minden Fire & Rescue for over 34 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include sister, Carol Schnitker, of Harlan, Iowa; brother, Dennis and wife Linda Schnitker, of Council Bluffs; sister, Linda Gaule and husband Mike, of Omaha, Neb.; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside services, Thursday, 11 a.m., at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Neola, Iowa. Family and friends to meet at cemetery. Memorials to Minden Fire & Rescue preferred.
