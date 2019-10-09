Bonita S. "Bonnie" Schoening
Bonita S. "Bonnie" Schoening, age 78, passed away October 7, 2019.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on March 3, 1941, to the late Richard B. and Cornelius E. (Kelley) DuVall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard "Dick" DuVall; son-in-law, Peter Perme.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Roland Schoening; children, Kristy Chapin (Ronald), Steve Swisher (Lori), Lyle Waldron (Synthia) and Vickie Perme; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 1 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Phoenix House.
