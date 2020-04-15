Carolyn M. (Churchill) Woods Schoening, age 78, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, entered rest, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Carolyn was born July 23, 1941, in Woodbine, Iowa, the daughter of Lester and Lovina (Kelley) Churchill. In each of the jobs Carolyn worked, including Western Electric, Diamond Die, and Willsie Cap & Gown, she made friends with ease, being a very social and outgoing woman. Some of Carolyn's favorite things to do included crafting, dancing, being an active member of the F.O.E. #38 in Omaha, Neb., and enjoying time with family and close friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Lester Churchill; mother, Lovina Bryant; step-father, Wayne Bryant; brother, Jim (Anita) Churchill; former spouses, James D. Woods, and Dick Hall; sons, Brad and Wes Woods. She is survived by her partner, Don Gyhra, of Bellevue, Neb.; brothers, Dick (Joan) Churchill, of Boston, Mass., Ken (Flo) Churchill, of Albuquerque, N.M., Ed (Eileen) Churchill, of Omaha, Neb.; children, Cindy Kermeen, of Council Bluffs, Debbie Hemenway, of Glenwood, Iowa, Tim (Angie) Woods, of Berryville, Ark., Becky Sanford, of Council Bluffs, Tony (Kathy) Woods, of Arkansas, Shelly (Guy Freddie Corbin) Stone, of Shelby, Iowa; 21 grandchildren; her 31 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the Corona Virus a celebration of life service and private graveside service will be held at a later date.
