Marilyn J. Schroeder
Marilyn J. Schroeder, age 87, passed away September 9, 2019.
She was born near McClelland, Iowa, on July 8, 1932, to the late Bruce J. and Mabel F. (Kerber) Chambers. Marilyn graduated from Treynor High School and retired from the American Red Cross. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor. She taught Sunday School and was part of their Wedded Band Group.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Schroeder; brothers, Warren, Robert and Kenny Chambers.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Mitch Welch; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Kathy Schroeder, Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Vivian Chambers; 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m., on Monday, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor, Iowa. Interment is in the church cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church Preschool or Bethany Heights.
