Virginia (Fox) Schumacher, age 96, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away April 20, 2020, at Northcrest Living Center. Virginia was born in McClelland, Iowa, on September 21, 1923, to the late William and Etta (Graybill) Fox. She attended Abraham Lincoln High School and Barnes Cosmetology College, in Council Bluffs, and married Burnel Schumacher on January 28, 1939, in Rockport, Mo. They were blessed with two daughters, Karen (Bebensee) and Jonell (Forrester). Virginia was baptized in Zion Congregational Church, was a member of Dorcas Aide, taught Bible School for 18 years, delivered Meals on Wheels and church tapes to shut-ins, and belonged to a Bible study group. She owned and operated Jennie's Beauty Shop for 35 years, worked at Iowa School for the Deaf and at Treynor schools. She will be remembered for her faith in God, for her love and devotion to her family and friends, her love of music, bingo trips, fishing, playing cards and farkle, and enjoying family gatherings. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Burnel (Schu); daughter, Karen; granddaughter, Beverly Blasi; sons-in-law, Bernie Bebensee and Bobby Forrester; brothers, William, Melvin and Gordon; sisters, Gwendolyn Stange and Delores Forrester. Virginia is survived by daughter, Jonell Forrester, of Treynor; brother, Louis Fox, of Council Bluffs; sister-in-law, Pauline Fox, of Council Bluffs; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and their families; cousins; and many friends. Visitation with the family will be Friday, 12 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial, Saturday, 11 a.m., at Zion Cemetery, with Pastor Adam Magill officiating. Memorials are suggested to Zion Congregational Church or the Treynor Ambulance Fund.
Service information
Apr 24
Visitation
Friday, April 24, 2020
12:00PM-7:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Apr 25
Graveside Service
Saturday, April 25, 2020
11:00AM
