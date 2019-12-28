Lance R. Schwabauer
Lance R. Schwabauer, age 81, passed away December 18, 2019.
He was born in Santa Monica, Calif., on September 22, 1938, to the late Clarence and Rose (Luckhardt) Schwabauer. He graduated from Wichita East High School with the class of 1956 and Arizona State University with the class of 1960. He was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church, Elk's Lodge 531, and Sons of American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Baker; and sister, Jodie.
Lance is survived by his wife of 39 years, Judy; son, Roger Fox (Terry); daughter, Cindy Schwabauer; his siblings, Kurt Schwabauer (Marian), Dr. Gay Schwabauer-Pies, Phyllis Morley (Rex), Penny Urban; granddaughters, Julia, Kelli, Lauren; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service is Monday, December 30, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The visitation is during the hour prior to the service. The family will direct memorials.
