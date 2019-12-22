Lance R. Schwabauer
Lance R. Schwabauer died December 18, 2019. He was born September 22, 1938.
Funeral service is Monday, December 30, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation is during the hour prior to the service. The family will direct memorials.
