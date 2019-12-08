Agnes M. Schwarzenbach
Agnes M. Schwarzen-bach, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 5, 2019, at Risen Son Nursing Home.
Agnes was born May 4, 1926, in Carroll, Iowa, to the late Joseph and Sophia (Hoffman) Kennebeck. She attended St. Angela Academy in Carroll. Agnes married Don Schwarzenbach on September 20, 1947, in Carroll. They were blessed with three sons, Terry, Larry and Gary. Agnes was a telephone receptionist at State Bank & Trust for 16 years, retiring in 1986. She was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the Altar & Rosary Society.
In addition to her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 2007; 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Agnes is survived by her sons, Terry Schwarzen-bach, of Thornton, Colo.; Larry (Sue) Schwarzen-bach of Sarasota, Fla., Gary (Pat) Schwarzen-bach of LaMirada, Cal.; grandchildren, Jamie, Todd and Brad; great-grandchildren, Shane and Brody; many nieces and nephews.
Recitation of the Rosary, Tuesday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. A lunch will immediately follow in the parish hall. Interment will be later that afternoon in the Carroll Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
