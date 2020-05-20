Stanley L. Schwiesow, age 69, passed away May 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Manilla, Iowa, on September 4, 1950, to the late Louis G. and Barbara L. Schwiesow and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the Echo Company, U.S. Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Patty Kreitzinger on October 22, 1982. Stanley worked at Hy-Vee for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Iggy; and brother, Louie. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Patty; son, Cory and wife Stephanie; daughters, Lindsay and Alexis Schwiesow, all of Council Bluffs, Dawn Larsen and husband Tony, of Bellevue, Neb., Carrie Schwiesow, of Council Bluffs; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Rebecca Agan, of Osage Beach, Mo. Memorial service, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Livestream will be available. Kanesville Riders Honor Guard to assist in Military Rites.
Service information
May 26
Memorial Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
