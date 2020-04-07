Thomas Joseph Seaman, age 58, of Council Bluffs, peacefully passed from this life into the loving arms of God and his parents, on April 4, 2020, at the Avoca, Iowa, Specialty Care. Tom was born, in Council Bluffs, on August 9, 1961, to the late George and Winifred (Brummert) Seaman. He was diagnosed with Downs Syndrome. Even though group support was not available and experts suggested being put in an institution, Tom was brought home to live with those that loved him and those he loved back. Tom graduated from Rose Kennedy School and worked at VODEC for many years, always proud to get his paycheck. He loved strumming his guitar (real or air), music of Kenny Rogers, the humor of Victor Borge, Sprite, cookies, and loved every baby born into our family bestowing much love on each of them. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Thomas Shaddy. Tom is survived by his brothers and sisters, Ken (Linda) Seaman, of Spring, Texas, Kathleen Shaddy, of Pacific Junction, Iowa, Deborah (John) Lottinville, Jeff Seaman, all of Omaha, Neb., Mark Seaman, of Bloomington, Ind., and Cindy Seaman, of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews, Christopher Seaman, Jennifer (Curtis) Hubbard, Aaron (Robin) Shaddy, Jill (Cynthia) Shaddy-Gouvian, Kate (Jeremiah) Picard, Rebecca (Luke) Korth, Schuyler (fiancé, Zac Taylor) Seaman, Andrew (Sarah) Seaman, Lauren (Clint) Weddle and Matthew Seaman; 15 great-nieces and nephews. Private graveside service and burial on Thursday, in Ridgewood Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a visitation will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Avoca Specialty Care, 610 East York Road, Avoca, IA 51521.

