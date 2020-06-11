Steven D. Sears, age 28, passed away June 1, 2020. He was born in Omaha, Neb., on November 17, 1991. Steven graduated from Lewis Central High School with the class of 2010. He was a journeyman electrician with Local 22. Steven is survived by his parents, Steve and Laurie Sears; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and B.J. Watkins; grandparents, Leda Sears, Kathy Schneider, Ron Wilson; nieces and nephews, Gavin, Vivian, Marie and Kyle; his beloved dog, River; aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Memorial visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, from 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday, June 12, 2020. The family will direct memorials.
Service information
Jun 12
Visitation
Friday, June 12, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
