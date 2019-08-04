Michael J. Seely
Michael J. Seely, age 66, passed away August 2, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Ila (Poore) Seely; siblings, Jimmie Lee Seely and Yvonne Bjorgaard.
Michael is survived by his better half, Connie Seely; children, Michael Myers (Tina), Michele Kosiol (Sebastian); grandchildren, Tyler Myers, Quentin Myers and Logan Myers; papa's girl, Alleigha; four legged buddy, Murray; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is 11 a.m., on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Inurnment is in Garner Township Cemetery.
