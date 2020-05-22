Mary Elizabeth (Gagliolo) Seidler, age 97, passed away May 20, 2020, at Risen Son Christian Village. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grazia and Gieuseppe Gasliolo; sisters, Louise, Carmella, Tina, Sarah; two brothers, Sam and Yano Gagliolo; former husbands, Robert Robinson, Sr., Elton Fries, and James Seidler; three sons, Danny Fries, Gary Robinson and Robert Robinson, Jr. Survivors include three sons, Ronald Robinson (Tess), Jimmy Fries, Rich Fries (Sandy); two daughters, Teresa Larson (Norman), Debra Garges (Ronnie); brother, Anthony Gagliolo (Shirley); sister, Angie Santi; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at funeral home. Covid-19 restrictions in place. Livestream to begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.

Service information

May 26
Funeral Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:30AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
