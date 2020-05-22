Mary Elizabeth (Gagliolo) Seidler, age 97, passed away May 20, 2020, at Risen Son Christian Village. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grazia and Gieuseppe Gasliolo; sisters, Louise, Carmella, Tina, Sarah; two brothers, Sam and Yano Gagliolo; former husbands, Robert Robinson, Sr., Elton Fries, and James Seidler; three sons, Danny Fries, Gary Robinson and Robert Robinson, Jr. Survivors include three sons, Ronald Robinson (Tess), Jimmy Fries, Rich Fries (Sandy); two daughters, Teresa Larson (Norman), Debra Garges (Ronnie); brother, Anthony Gagliolo (Shirley); sister, Angie Santi; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at funeral home. Covid-19 restrictions in place. Livestream to begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
+1
+1
Service information
May 26
Funeral Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.