Beverly E. Severson
Beverly E. Severson, age 79, of Underwood, Iowa, passed away February 8, 2020.
She was born near Shelby, Iowa, on February 18, 1940, to the late Clarence and Bonnie (Kern) Paul. Beverly graduated from Shelby High School with the class of 1958 and was the class valedictorian. She attended X-RAY technician school at the University of Nebraska. Beverly and her husband owned and operated White Bakery for several years.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lance Severson; her children, Juli Shapcott (Chris), Mark Severson (Stacy); siblings, Margaret Robinson (Rodney) and Jerry Paul (Connie); her brother-in-law, Londell Severson (Victoria); her grandchildren, Erin Shapcott, Kyle Shapcott, Lauren Shapcott, Derrick Severson and Milena Severson; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Fisher Cemetery, in Underwood. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.