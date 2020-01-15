Michael D. Sherer
Michael D. Sherer, age 70, passed away January 13, 2020.
He was born in Mason City, Iowa, on June 11, 1949, to the late Howard and Edna (Chilcutt) Sherer. Michael proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a professor of photojournalism at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Neb.
Michael is survived by his wife, Christi Hartsock; daughters, Michelle Burch (John), Amanda DeLozier (Brent), Angie Walker (Tony); siblings, Linda Ward (Bob) and Larry Sherer (Lynette); 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 9 a.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Hardin Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
