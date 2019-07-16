Lawrence E. "Zink" Shinn
Lawrence E. "Zink" Shinn, age 78, passed away July 14, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on August 18, 1940, to the late Loren and Irene (Larsen) Shinn. Zink graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He worked at Paul Lucht Body Shop for many years and retired from Omaha Truck Center.
Zink is survived by his wife of 63 years, Julie Shinn; children, Peggy Goldapp (Jay), Bradley Shinn (Angela) and Chris Nichols; siblings, Neta Knickman and Clarence Shinn; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial service is 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.