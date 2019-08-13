John A. Shipman
John A. Shipman, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 9, 2019, at Risen Son Christian Village, where he was a resident for 5 years due to a leg injury.
John was born February 19, 1926, in Woodbine, Iowa, to the late Guy R. and Louvenia (Rogers) Shipman. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. John married Lola L. Owens on August 17, 1944, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with daughter, Linda Shipman. John was a welder for Omaha Steel for 28 years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of Broadway Christian Church, American Legion and The Center.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Lola L. Shipman, in 2001; brother, Fred Shipman; sisters, Eldamae Bice and Bertha Corwin.
John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Ron Strong, of Council Bluffs; 2 granddaughters, Sherry (Dusty Williams) Welch, Karen (Lowell) Strong-Wohlers; great-granddaughter, Kirstie Strong; great-great grandsons, Schyler and Grayson Strong, all of Omaha, Neb.; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 1 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery, with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Memorials are suggested to the American Red Cross.
