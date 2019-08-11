John A.
Shipman
John A. Shipman, age 93, passed away August 9, 2019, at Risen Son Christian Village.
Services are pending.
John A.
Shipman
John A. Shipman, age 93, passed away August 9, 2019, at Risen Son Christian Village.
Services are pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.