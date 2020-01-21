Janice Clair Shogren
Janice Clair Shogren, age 86, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her home.
Jan was born on December 21, 1933, to Arnold and Madonna (Peters) Vollstedt, in Council Bluffs. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, in Council Bluffs, in 1952. She attended Iowa State University before transferring to the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, receiving her teaching certificate and later receiving her Bachelor's degree in Education. After receiving her teaching certificate, Jan taught in rural communities across Iowa. She married Jack Nielsen in 1956, in Council Bluffs. To this union 3 children were born, prior to going their separate ways. In 1967, Jan married Kenneth Shrogren in Belle Plaine. To this union 1 child was born before going their separate ways. Jan made Belle Plaine her home raising her children and teaching elementary school for 30 years, retiring in 1997.
Jan had a knack for connecting with children and had a lasting impact on many students over her 40 year teaching career. She valued her family and friends greatly. She loved to read, write poetry, play rummy, fish, and care for animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Kera (Scott) Holm, of Fresno, Calif., Kristopher (Diane) Shogren, of Hitchcock, Texas, Kiva Shogren, of Oxford, Iowa, and Kasi Shogren, of Mount Vernon, Iowa; grandchildren, Miles, Kyle, Kelsey, Kody, Konner, Hailey, Sydney, Summer, Clair and Hedy; great-grandchildren, Victoria Grace.
Celebration of Life is 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Belle Plaine Community Center. Jan chose to donate her body to science so that she could continue to be a part of education even after life. In Jan's honor, friends may make a donation to Safe Haven of Iowa County Animal Rescue, 2783 Hwy. 6 Trail, South Amana, IA. 52334. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service was in charge of arrangements.
