Paul C. Shomshor, Sr.

Paul C. Shomshor, Sr., age 82, passed away February 4, 2020.

He was born in Scribner, Neb., on October 28, 1937, to the late Carl and Hilda (Steinke) Shomshor. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Western Electric (AT&T).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four sisters and two brothers.

Paul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Shomshor; children, Paul Shomshor, Jr., (Sarah), and Julie Newby (Dan); his grandchildren, Anna Newby, Emily Newby, Jensen Shomshor and Jacksen Shomshor; sister, Bernice Deeds (Ron); nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Grange Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation.

To send flowers to the family of Paul Shomshor, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 8
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Paul's Funeral Ceremony begins.
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Paul's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.