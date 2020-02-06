Paul C. Shomshor, Sr.
Paul C. Shomshor, Sr., age 82, passed away February 4, 2020.
He was born in Scribner, Neb., on October 28, 1937, to the late Carl and Hilda (Steinke) Shomshor. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Western Electric (AT&T).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four sisters and two brothers.
Paul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Shomshor; children, Paul Shomshor, Jr., (Sarah), and Julie Newby (Dan); his grandchildren, Anna Newby, Emily Newby, Jensen Shomshor and Jacksen Shomshor; sister, Bernice Deeds (Ron); nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Grange Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation.
