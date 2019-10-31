LeRoy C. Showers
LeRoy C. Showers, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Neb.
LeRoy was born May 3, 1935, in Council Bluffs, to the late Floyd and Helen (Basch) Showers. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953. LeRoy married Marjorie J. Colwell on February 6, 1954. They were blessed with 4 children, Roger, Ron, Cindy and Chery. LeRoy worked for Skelly's Gas Station and was a machinist and shop supervisor for the Union Pacific Railroad for 41 years, retiring in 1996. He was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ; West End Optimist Club; UP Oldtimers and delivered Meals on Wheels.
In addition to his parents, LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie J. Showers in 1999; grandsons, Walker Showers and Drew Showers; sister, Marilyn Showers; and his brother, DeWayne Showers.
LeRoy is survived by his sons, Roger (Jane) Showers, of Council Bluffs, Ron (Sandie) Showers, of Bennington, Neb.; daughters, Cindy (Dale) Lee, Chery Showers, all of Council Bluffs; his 8 grandchildren, Shawn (Michelle) Lee, Michelle (David) Sobotka, Rachel (Clayton) Wennekamp, Zoey Showers, Cari Kinzer, Katie (Steve) Dose, Becky Mills and Heather Showers; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Arlin (Beverly) Showers; sister-in-law, Marlene Showers, all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., at St. John's United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive. Interment will be at Ridgewood Cemetery with a lunch following at the church. Memorials are suggested to Josie Harper Hospice House, Parkinson's Foundation, Meals on Wheels or West End Optimist Club.
