It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Russell Frederick Shreeves, age 82, on April 11, 2020, in his home in Smithland, Iowa. Survivors include his loving companion, Myrna Harding and children, Jeff (Tracy) Shreeves, Marsha (Bob Lesline) Barrier, Lonnie (Wayne) Maguire, David (Paula) Randolph, Jessica (Tedd) Bosworth, Dawn (John) Sellers, Sarrah (Donna) Palmer-Sellers. A visitation will be held at the Logan Memorial Chapel, in Logan, Iowa, on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Logan Memorial Chapel, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with burial services in the Magnolia Cemetery.
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital had been in ditch for 16 hours before help arrived
-
Pottawattamie County declares April 11 Sgt. Brent M. Maher Day
-
Iowa announces 125 additional COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths; Iowa governor wants focus on individual, not state, response
-
Denison teen fatally shot, 2 other teens wounded at large gathering in Omaha park
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Enter Your Pooch Into Our Mutt Madness And You Could Win A $250 Visa Gift Card To Spoil Your Winning Doggie Or Yourself!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.