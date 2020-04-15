It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Russell Frederick Shreeves, age 82, on April 11, 2020, in his home in Smithland, Iowa. Survivors include his loving companion, Myrna Harding and children, Jeff (Tracy) Shreeves, Marsha (Bob Lesline) Barrier, Lonnie (Wayne) Maguire, David (Paula) Randolph, Jessica (Tedd) Bosworth, Dawn (John) Sellers, Sarrah (Donna) Palmer-Sellers. A visitation will be held at the Logan Memorial Chapel, in Logan, Iowa, on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Logan Memorial Chapel, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with burial services in the Magnolia Cemetery.

