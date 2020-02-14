Stephen Francis Shudak
Stephen "Rat" Francis Shudak, age 71, passed away on February 11, 2020.
Stephen was born January 12, 1949, in Council Bluffs, to the late Frank and Neva (Burke) Shudak. After a short stint at Thomas Jefferson High School, he graduated from Saint Albert High School in 1967 where his claim to fame was hitting the first homerun after the new baseball field was built. It is his only record still standing at Saint Albert. He later went to Buena Vista College for a year to play football, but he missed the love of his life who was back home, so he transferred to the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He married Jan Wettengel on July 12, 1969. He then graduated with a teaching degree, but the railroad was calling his name because it paid more money to support his growing family of two daughters, Christine and Cynthia, who were born 11 months apart. In 1980, the railroad took them to the exotic location of Fremont, Neb. They stayed in Fremont until moving to Elkhorn, Neb., in 2005. After a stellar 40 year career at UPRR, where he made many lifelong friends and achieved the title of Locomotive Manager, he officially retired in 2009. In his retirement he enjoyed golfing, playing keno with his west end buddies and watching his grandkids in their numerous activities.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 38 years, Jan; father-in-law, Paul Wettengel.
Survivors include daughters, Chris Shudak, Cindy (Dana) Janssen; grandchildren, Alex, Jordan and Jett Janssen, Taylor, Tanner and Taryn Stern; siblings and spouses, Dan (Joyce) Shudak, Janet (Mark) McGruder, Karen (Jeff) Tucker, Mike (Stacey) Shudak, Laura (Bill) Meis, Marty (Suzanne) Shudak, Jeff (Trudy) Shudak; mother-in-law, Pat Wettengel and too many Wettengels to name; many nieces, nephews and friends; girlfriend, Liz Collins.
Visitation, Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m., at Holy Family Church. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 11 a.m., also at Holy Family. Steve will be laid to rest with wife, Jan, at St. Joseph Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Holy Family. Memorials to UNMC Cancer Research and or Saint Albert Schools.
