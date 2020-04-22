Janet Neumann Shugart died Friday, April 17, 2020, peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lodge Shugart, in 2001. She is survived by her three sons, Curtiss with Cindie Jobe, in Kalispell, Mont., Hal with Robin Temple, of Stanardsville, Va., Scot with his children, Caitlin and Patrick, of Council Bluffs. It was Janet's wish that there be no services or visitation. At a future time Janet and David's ashes will be committed to the falls of Hell Roaring Creek, near their home in Montana.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Shugart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.