Leonard
"Ted" Sieck
Leonard "Ted" Sieck, 79, of Irwin, Iowa, passed away on February 17, 2020, at Manilla Manor in Manilla, Iowa. Ted was a long time minister of the Church of Christ in Irwin.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Doris; and his brother-in-law, Marty Smith.
Survivors include his sister, Mary Smith, of Council Bluffs; brothers, Harold and Jackie Sieck, of Omaha, Neb., Bob and Patti Sieck, of Council Bluffs, and Charles and Jane Sieck, of Dunlap, Ill.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, Iowa. The Funeral service is Friday, at 10:30 a.m., at the Church of Christ in Irwin.
