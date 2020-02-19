Leonard

"Ted" Sieck

Leonard "Ted" Sieck, 79, of Irwin, Iowa, passed away on February 17, 2020, at Manilla Manor in Manilla, Iowa. Ted was a long time minister of the Church of Christ in Irwin.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Doris; and his brother-in-law, Marty Smith.

Survivors include his sister, Mary Smith, of Council Bluffs; brothers, Harold and Jackie Sieck, of Omaha, Neb., Bob and Patti Sieck, of Council Bluffs, and Charles and Jane Sieck, of Dunlap, Ill.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, Iowa. The Funeral service is Friday, at 10:30 a.m., at the Church of Christ in Irwin.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine
501 Normal Street
Woodbine, IA 51579
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:30AM
Church of Christ - Irwin
309 Ann St
Irwin, IA 51446
