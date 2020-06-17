Dorothy Simons, age 92, was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Lou O'Loughlin. She is survived by husband, Tom "Deak" Simons; son, Horton Simons; daughter, Michelle (Ron) Lainson; son-in-law, John O'Loughlin; 5 grandchildren, Marc (Natalie) Rossitto, Vince (Veronica) Rossitto, Josh Humphrey, Nathan Lainson and Alex Lainson; her 2 great-grandchildren, Christopher and Ava Rossitto, and many other family members. Visitation, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home. Graveside service, Friday, 10:30 a.m., at St. John Cemetery, in Bellevue, Neb. To view a live broadcast of the visitation, go to our website and click on Dorothy's obit and stream service.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Simons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.