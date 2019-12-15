Danny J. Skalberg
Danny J. Skalberg, age 68, passed away December 9, 2019.
He was born July 15, 1951. Danny joined the Amy in 1970, right after high school, until 1984. Immediately after, he joined the Air Force until 1994. Danny enjoyed his Civil Servent job through the Air Force from 1994 until 2000 when he had to take an early retirement due to illness.
Preceded in death by parents, Robert (Josephine). He is survived by son, Jason (Erika); 2 grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Judy), Tina (Ron) Barber, Terry, Randy, and Rene (Floyd) McFadden; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m., with the Celebration of Life beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Danny's name can be made out to the Parkinsons Nebraska, 16811 Burdette St., Suite 1 Omaha, NE 68116 or Eastern Nebraska Veteran's Home, 12505 S. 40th St, Bellevue, NE 68123.
