Linda J. (Lydon) Sluyter Linda J. (Lydon) Sluyter, passed away April 6, 2020, and was born March 26, 1950. Linda was preceded in death by father, Vincent Lydon; sister, Mary Ann Yates; and in-laws, Charles and Martha Sluyter. She is survived by husband, Ray Sluyter; daughter, Valerie Parrack (Tommy); son, Michael Sluyter (Becky); six grandchildren; mother, Frances Lydon; brother, John Lydon (Helen); nieces, nephews and a lifetime of friends. Visitation following CDC guidelines will be Friday, April 10, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the West Center Chapel, followed by family vigil service. Family funeral service, Saturday, April 11, 2020, 11 a.m., also at the West Center Chapel. Interment, at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands. To view a live broadcast of the vigil service and funeral service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. Celebration of Life at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Sluyter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.