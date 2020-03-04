David T. Smith
David T. Smith, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
David worked at ABC Electric from 1970-1976. He lived with his wife, Donna, and three daughters, Michelle, Sonja and Tina, on Ridge Road from 1970-1980. David's career with ABC Electric ended in April 1976 after a tragic work accident, at the Lake Manawa stoplights, resulted in brain damage and left him paralyzed on the right side the body.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 6th, at Roland Funeral Home, in Atlantic. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 7th, at Roland Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Brighton Township Cemetery, in Marne, Iowa, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard.
