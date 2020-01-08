Francis E. "Gene" Smith
Francis E. "Gene" Smith, age 78, passed away January 6, 2020.
He was born in Harrison County, Iowa, on June 8, 1941. Gene retired from Vickers after 32 years and then from Harrah's.
Gene is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Sue Smith; sons, Brian Smith and David Smith; grandson, Mitchell Nolan; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Westminster Presbyterian Church or the Diabetes Foundation.
