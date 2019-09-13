Judy L. Smith
Judy L. Smith, age 68, of Council Bluffs, passed away, at her home, on September 7, 2019.
Judy was born September 5, 1951, in Council Bluffs, to the late Charles and Lorena (Anderson) Jefferis. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School. Judy was a cook for the Council Bluffs Community School District for many years.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, David Smith; brothers, Kenny and Dennis Jefferis.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Chris) Rounds; son, Joseph Smith, all of Council Bluffs; 3 grandchildren, Hailey Lynn, Nolan Gene and Bryson Arthur; sisters, Charlene (Greg) Taylor, of Council Bluffs, Debbie Jefferis, of Conn.; brothers, Jim Jefferis, of Carter Lake, Iowa, Kevin (Paula) Jefferis, Chuck Jefferis, all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial, Monday, 1 p.m., in Memorial Park Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Family and friends to meet at the funeral home on Monday, at 12:30 p.m., for the procession to the cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
