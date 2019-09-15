Marista Smith-Long
Marista Smith-Long, age 23, of Council Bluffs, passed away at home on September 13, 2019. Marista was born on July 26, 1996, in Battlecreek, Mich., to Corey and Mishawn (Smith) Lawrence. She worked as a cashier for the Lake Manawa McDonalds.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents. She is survived by husband, Michael Long, of
Council Bluffs; parents, Mishawn and Anthony Galloway, of Bellevue, Neb.; brother, Anthony, of
Bellevue; sister, Audra Ruthruff, of Hastings, Mich.; grandmother, Jean Galloway and grandfather, Earl Galloway; paternal mother-in-law, Valerie Hardy, of Council Bluffs; aunts, uncles and other relatives; best friend, Krystal Misiunas. Memorial visitation on Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials.
