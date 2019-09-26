Melvia J. Smith
Melvia J. Smith, age 67, of Minden, Iowa, passed away on, September 23, 2019, at her home. Melvia was born on April 2, 1952, the second daughter, to Melvin E. and Dorothy L. (Finch) Dillon, in Sweet Springs, Mo. Melvia worked as a Nurse in Kansas City, Mo., for several Nursing Homes, retiring in 2004. She was a member of Iowa Retired Nurses Association.
Melvia was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Velma.
Melvia married in May of 1972, and became a mother to her son, Marcellus D. Davis, III, in 1974.
Melvia is survived by husband, Bob Smith, of Minden; 2 sons, Mark and Casey Davis, of Emerson, Iowa, Brian and Jennifer Smith, of Treynor, Iowa; 3 daughters, Michelle Brandt, of Glenwood, Iowa, Andrea and Sam Mason, of Maryville, Mo., Jennifer and Branden Bullington, of Gretna, Neb.; 17 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Paula Williams.
Memorial visitation on Saturday, from 2 - 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.
