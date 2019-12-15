Nancy A. Smith
Nancy A. Smith, age 75, passed away December 12, 2019.
She was born in Shenandoah, Iowa, on March 6, 1944, to the late William and Dollie (Welch) O'Day.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 6 sisters and 3 brothers.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Wendle; children, Andrew Smith (Tammy Fickler), and Erin Smith (Mike Landon); sister, Peggy Jackson; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jacob, Samantha and Emily.
Memorial service is 2 p.m., on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.
