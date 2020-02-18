Roger Eugene Smith

Roger Eugene Smith, age 71, passed away February 16, 2020.

He was born on January 27, 1949, to the late Edward and Blanch (Foster) Smith, in Council Bluffs.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Hoy- Kilnoski Funeral Home. Family inurnment is Monday, February 24, 2020, at Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Midlands Humane Society.

Visitation

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy | Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
