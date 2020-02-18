Roger Eugene Smith
Roger Eugene Smith, age 71, passed away February 16, 2020.
He was born on January 27, 1949, to the late Edward and Blanch (Foster) Smith, in Council Bluffs.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Hoy- Kilnoski Funeral Home. Family inurnment is Monday, February 24, 2020, at Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Midlands Humane Society.
