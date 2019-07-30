Eva E. Snipes
Eva E. Snipes, age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully at her home on July 27, 2019. Eva was born March 6, 1927, in Council Bluffs, to the late Beattie and Matilda (Sprinkle) Hedrick. She married Donald E. Snipes on September 10, 1948, in Carter Lake, Iowa. They were blessed with 2 children, Joyce and Donnie. Eva worked in the laundry department for Indian Hills Nursing Home and Northcrest Care Center for many years, retiring in 1989.
In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Snipes in 2014; and 8 siblings.
Eva is survived by her son, Donnie (Patricia) Snipes; daughter, Joyce Donahoo, all of Council Bluffs; 3 grandchildren, Chad, Amy and Melissa; several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Beatrice Hawkins, in Wisconsin; brothers, Richard (Maureen) Hedrick, of Silver City, Iowa, Francis (Bonnie) Hedrick, Leland (Jan) Hedrick, all of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews.
It was Eva's wish to be cremated so there will be no visitation or service.
