Vernon O. Snipes
Vernon O. Snipes, age 77, passed away January 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on December 30, 1942, to the late Wilbur and Lena (Phillips) Snipes. Vern retired from Griffin Pipe and was the president of the Pottawattamie County Genealogy Society.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Don, Cliff and Jean.
Vern will always be remembered for his love and devotion to his family and is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon Snipes; sons, William Garrison and Dennis Garrison (Diane); grandchildren, Felicia Caddell (Randy), William Garrison (Alissa), Steven Young, Dr. Pauline Seymour Sosi (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Destiny, Nikki, Sawyer and Brinley; siblings, Mary Lea Moore, Betty Hall (Jake Taylor), Lucy Hansen (Ron), Glenn Snipes (Sylvia), Ray Snipes (Linda), Bill Snipes (Judy), Dennis Snipes (Deb); niece, Becky Spieker; a host of other family and friends.
Services are on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the funeral will begin at 11 a.m., both at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment will be that afternoon in the Grange Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
