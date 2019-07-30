Rodney D. Sollazzo
Rodney D. Sollazzo, age 49, of Council Bluffs, passed away suddenly on July 28, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Rod was born June 7, 1970, in Salina, Kan., to James and Gloria (Saar) Sollazzo. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1988 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Rod was an avid Hawkeye fan. He owned and operated Sollazzo Heating & Air. Rod is survived by 4 sons, Anthony, Adrian, Avery and Abel Sollazzo; mother, Gloria Sollazzo, all of Council Bluffs; father, James (Nancy) Sollazzo, of Underwood, Iowa; sister, Amy Sollazzo, of Council Bluffs; step-sister, Monica Garcia, of Underwood; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.
