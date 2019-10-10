Dennis Wayne South
Dennis Wayne South, age 61, passed away October 7, 2019.
He was born on August 20, 1958, in Indianapolis, Ind., to the late David and Joyce (Downton) South. Dennis was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Council Bluffs. He was an IT Administrator for Lewis Central High School for many years. He was very involved with community athletics, especially volleyball. He was a head volleyball coach for 14 years at Lewis Central High School and assistant volleyball volunteer coach for Iowa Western Community College. He loved to travel. He took many mission trips to Ghana and his last vacation was to Alaska, this last July. Despite everything, his grandchildren were his greatest joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Joyce South. Dennis is survived by his children, Kyle South (Jill), Kacy Johanson (Arick), Bradley South, Bonnie Clinch (Taylor) and their mother, Susan South; 12 grandchildren; partner, Patricia Mauch and her children, Matt Patten (Bonnie) and Melissa Halverson (Garrett); 3 grandchildren; siblings, David South (Beverly) and Laurie Naliboff (Greg); a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is 4:00 p.m., on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials will be directed by the family.
