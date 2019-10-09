Dennis Wayne South
Dennis Wayne South, age 61, passed away October 7, 2019.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is 4:30 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Complete notice later.
