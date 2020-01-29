Mary F. Spencer
Mary F. Spencer, age 78, passed away January 28, 2020, at Risen Son. Mary was born, August 31, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Henry and Mammie Schaben. She attended St. Francis High School and managed the Kwik Shop for many years. She was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Spencer on August 2, 1986.
Mary is survived by her husband, Dick; sons, Jesse (Candy) Joslin, of Omaha, Neb., Jeff (Terrie) Joslin, of Council Bluffs, John Joslin, of Omaha; daughters, Melody (Jesse) Jordan, of Weeping Water, Neb., Melissa Joslin, of Council Bluffs, Mindy (Tim) Grell, of Moville, Iowa; step-children, Troy Spencer, Mindy Spencer, all of Council Bluffs, Melissa Spencer, of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 1 step-grandchild; best friend Marjorie Calabro, of Council Bluffs.
Visitation, Friday, 5 to 6 p.m., followed by Memorial service at 6 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private interment at Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Midlands Humane Society and or Open Door Mission.
