Billie Faye Spicer
Billie Faye Spicer, age 72, passed away December 1, 2019, at Northcrest Living Center.
She was born August 13, 1947, in Council Bluffs, to the late William H. and Junette (Claar) Wright. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, with the class of 1965. Billie was a caring and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She touched many lives throughout the years. She lived in Laredo, Texas, for 12 years, where she worked at Doctors Regional Cancer Treatment Center in Clinical Trials for cancer patients. In her spare time, she enjoyed attending both of her granddaughters, Katie and Sarah's, extracurricular activities. She never missed a beat and was their biggest fan. She was a member of Grace Bible Church and donated much of her time to help others. Later, she moved back to Council Bluffs working as an Administrative Assistant for Council Bluffs Central Community of Christ Church for 5 years. She also worked part-time at Epworth United Methodist Church and volunteered time to East Side Christian Church. Always volunteering, she assisted the residents of Amelia Place Assisted Living, playing bingo and serving food to the homeless at Mohm's Place Homeless Shelter, known as New Visions.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Wright, and Barry Dean Wright.
Survivors include daughter, Lori A. Leyendecker, and husband Paul, of Laredo, Texas; sons, Larry Spicer, of Omaha, Neb., Bryan "Tony" Spicer, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Katie and Sarah Leyendecker, Courtney, Kinsley, Kiersten, Calie and Nikolas Spicer; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Brooklyn and Brinleigh Phillips, Anastasia Spicer; brother, Jim Wright and significant other Bonnie Meyer, of Stillwater, Minn.; former husband, Bryan "Monty" Spicer, of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.
Visitation, Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service, Thursday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Luncheon will follow the service at Eastside Christian Church, 331 W. Bennett Avenue, Council Bluffs. Interment, 3:30 p.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at the Walnut Hill reception Center for cortege to grave. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Alan Kricsfeld, M.D., and the attending physicians and staff at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Northcrest Living Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.