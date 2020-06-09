Cody Dewayne Spring, passed away June 5, 2020, peacefully in his home. Cody was born October 29, 1976, to the late Ronald and Rosalie (Smith) Spring and attended Treynor High School. He is survived by his sister, Cyndi Valeika, of Council Bluffs; three brothers, Tom Valeika, of Fordland, Mo., Chris Valeika, of Atlantic, Iowa, Tim Valeika, of Peculiar, Mo.; 10 nieces and nephews; along with many other relatives and friends. A 10 a..m. graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Garner Township Cemetery, 1372 Jennings Ave, Council Bluffs. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Boxer BBQ, 513 S. Main Street, Council Bluffs.

