Blanche M. St. Germaine
Blanche St. Germaine, age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 8, 2019, at CHI Mercy Hospital.
Blanche was born July 14, 1927, in Berlin, New Hampshire, to the late Henry and Alfreda (Lehouillier) Massey. She graduated high school and married Eugene St. Germaine, Sr. on May 6, 1946. They were blessed with 5 children. Blanche was a sales rep for Bell Shops Clothing in Berlin for many years. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Council Bluffs.
In addition to her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene in 1991; daughters, Susan in 1971, Diane in 2016; and granddaughter, Susan in 1980. Blanche is survived by her daughters, Patty Berthiaume, of Tampa, Fla., Kathy (Jean) Plourde; son, Geno St. Germaine, Jr., all of Council Bluffs; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Christian Wake Service, Thursday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 a.m., at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Omaha, Neb., with a lunch following at the church. Memorials are suggested to Gabriel's Corner.
