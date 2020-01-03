Paul G. Stahlnecker
Paul G. Stahlnecker, age 86, of Honey Creek, Iowa, passed away January 2, 2020.
He was born in Logan, Iowa, on September 2, 1933, to the late Grover and Hazel (Payne) Stahlnecker. Paul retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. He was baptized one of Jehovahs' Witnesses in 1952.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Juhl, Vera Stokes, Dorothy Head and Harriett Summers; son, Wayne Stahlnecker; son-in-law, Terry Sorey.
Paul is survived by his wife of 66 years, Geraldine Stahlnecker; children, Rodney Stahlnecker (Jere), Todd Stahlnecker (Lydia), Mary Sorey (David Zufall), and Susan Cates (Jim); daughter-in-law, Robin Stahlnecker; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is 10 a.m., on Tuesday, at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials.
