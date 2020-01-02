Coralys (Corkie) Yvonne Stamp
Coralys (Corkie) Yvonne Stamp, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019, at the age of 95, with her daughter by her side. She had declined after experiencing a stroke earlier that week. She has been living in the Delta Colorado area, for the past 5 years. The last 6 months, she was living in a skilled care facility in Delta Colorado where she made many friends.
Coralys was born in Persia, Iowa, on October 20, 1924, to Harry and Velma (Voge) Kemmish at their farm. She graduated from Persia High School, then went to community college and eventually went and graduated from University of Iowa with a Bachelors Degree in Sociology. She was an elementary school teacher for several years and taught in several states, including California, Colorado, Nebraska and Iowa.
In 1956, she married William (Bill) Stamp in Minden, Iowa. They adopted 2 girls in 1963 and 1965. The couple stayed on the family farm until the death of Bill in 2003.
Coralys was preceded in death by her parents; brother; husband; and daughter, Mary.
Coralys is survived by her daughter, Mona (Stamp) Jensen; grandchildren, Danielle (Buffum) Epler and husband Eric, Paige Buffum, Sean Buffum, Cassidy Bennett and Kati Bennett. She was blessed to meet her only great-granddaughter, Raelynn Liberty Epler, born on June 24, 2019.
Corkie, as she was fondly known as, brought joy and happiness to every person she met. She will be sorely missed.
Memorial service, Thursday, January 9, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Interment, Valley View Cemetery, Persia, IA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.