Barbara Jean Stansberry
Barbara Stansberry, age 88, passed away November 18, 2019.
She was born on August 1, 1931, to the late Walter and Eva (Foster) Pieper in Harlan, Iowa.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Stansberry; daughter, Stacy Bagley; grandsons, Shawn and Michael Kain; twin sister, Pat Browning; brother, Art Pieper; sister, Betty Townsend.
She is survived by her children, Roxanne Rolfe, Freddie Stansberry (Linda), Robin Luedtke (Craig); siblings, Mary Swartzel (Larry Olson), Peggy Champ; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of Life is Thursday, November 21, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m., in the community room at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial may be directed to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.